KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.2% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in PayPal by 63.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the second quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in PayPal by 41.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

