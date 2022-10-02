KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,373,000 after acquiring an additional 618,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,009,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 257,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $50,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

NYSE PHG opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

