Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Update

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KARO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Karooooo had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

