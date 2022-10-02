Kambria (KAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $319,676.00

Kambria (KAT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Kambria has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kambria coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kambria has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $319,676.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kambria Coin Profile

Kambria launched on March 1st, 2018. Kambria’s total supply is 2,528,970,587 coins. Kambria’s official website is kambria.io. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kambria

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source decentralized open innovation platform for AI & Robotics. Using their platform, users can collaborate in researching, developing and commercializing innovative ideas and get rewarded for their contributions. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority.Through partnerships with government agencies, top universities and leading companies, Kambria is dedicated to building a sustainable open innovation ecosystem to change the way we innovate and to accelerate advanced technology development and industry adoption.KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem.”

