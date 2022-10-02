Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Price Tops $4.94 on Exchanges

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $6.50 million and $4.49 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juventus Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.94 or 0.00025711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,203.46 or 1.00007113 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007134 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004839 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064301 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010415 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005437 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064333 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081846 BTC.
Juventus Fan Token Profile
Juventus Fan Token is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus.
Juventus Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
