JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Sells 2,443 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. 37,430,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,560,568. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

