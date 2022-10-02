JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $75,000 Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lessened its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,723,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,258,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of GDXJ stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,324,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

