JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys 649 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications comprises about 0.6% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,325,000 after buying an additional 798,106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,955,000 after buying an additional 207,585 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after buying an additional 1,055,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,909,000. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. 355,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

