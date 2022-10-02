JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 93,182 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,735.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 284,156 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 147,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 524,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,995. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

