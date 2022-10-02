JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.