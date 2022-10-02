JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,065 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 92,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 35,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.88. 367,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

