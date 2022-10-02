JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target to €19.60

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €28.70 ($29.29) to €19.60 ($20.00) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SZGPY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salzgitter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €43.00 ($43.88) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

