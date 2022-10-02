JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €155.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of AIR stock opened at €88.89 ($90.70) on Thursday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($102.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €102.38.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

