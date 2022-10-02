Jobchain Market Capitalization Tops $34.97 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $34.97 million and approximately $242.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency.”

