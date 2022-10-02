JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.54. 227,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,168. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.