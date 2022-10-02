JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,172,913 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16.

