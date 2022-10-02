JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $68.12. The stock had a trading volume of 271,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,958. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

