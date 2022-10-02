JNBA Financial Advisors Has $9.64 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 1.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.75% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 404,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after buying an additional 149,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after buying an additional 99,321 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3,024.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 96,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 93,136 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after buying an additional 87,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,425,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $60.35. 45,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,631. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.27. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $84.31.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

