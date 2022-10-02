JNBA Financial Advisors Has $535,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,347,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,737. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

