JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,089. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

