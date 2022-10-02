JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 1,129 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ESGV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,545. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $88.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96.

