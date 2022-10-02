Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) One Day Volume Tops $33,308.00

Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. Jejudoge has a total market cap of $459,422.00 and approximately $33,308.00 worth of Jejudoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jejudoge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jejudoge has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jejudoge Coin Profile

Jejudoge launched on May 11th, 2021. Jejudoge’s total supply is 659,988,471,369,840 coins. Jejudoge’s official Twitter account is @Jejudoge1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jejudoge is jejudoge.net.

Buying and Selling Jejudoge

According to CryptoCompare, “The JEJU dog (also known as chaeju) is a rare breed on the korean island of Jeju. Jejudoge token is a community-centered approach to the meme culture of doge.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jejudoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jejudoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jejudoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

