Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Generac from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $397.00.

Generac Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac has a 12 month low of $167.11 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Generac will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Generac by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Generac by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Generac by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Generac by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

