Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TECK. Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. CIBC raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $318,590,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.