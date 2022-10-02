Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,992,500 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the August 31st total of 1,975,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 233.8 days.
Japan Post Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPHLF remained flat at $6.52 during trading on Friday. Japan Post has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.
Japan Post Company Profile
