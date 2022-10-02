Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW) Short Interest Down 12.5% in September

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,304,000.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Down 35.7 %

Shares of JGGCW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,926. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

