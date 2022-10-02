Jade Currency Hits Market Capitalization of $106,217.97 (JADE)

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $106,217.97 and approximately $1,803.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jade Currency has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jade Currency alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Jade Currency Profile

Jade Currency’s genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com.

Jade Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jade Protocol is a decentralized venture capital fund, backed by a floor price through its treasury reserves and the goal is to democratize access to venture capital deals that were traditionally reserved for TradFi institutions. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jade Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jade Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jade Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jade Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.