IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IXAQ. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $9,594,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,977,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,228,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IX Acquisition by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 77,987 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IXAQ remained flat at $9.94 on Friday. IX Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

