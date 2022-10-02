Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,938,700 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 14,767,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVPAF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $6.43 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

