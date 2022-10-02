Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Electric’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN IE opened at 8.25 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a one year low of 7.01 and a one year high of 12.04.

Insider Activity

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,755,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 78,043,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IE. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $29,930,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.