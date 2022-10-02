Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Update

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Issuer Direct stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Issuer Direct Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

