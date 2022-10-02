Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Update

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
Issuer Direct stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.78.
Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.