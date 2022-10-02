Ispolink Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $912,155.00 (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $912,155.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ispolink

Ispolink was first traded on February 20th, 2020. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Ispolink’s official website is ispolink.com. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies.”

