iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,504 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $31,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $87.19 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.13.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

