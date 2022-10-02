iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.67. The company had a trading volume of 167,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,810. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.
Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
