iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.67. The company had a trading volume of 167,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,810. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

