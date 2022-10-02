iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Holdings Trimmed by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. 499,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,777. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

