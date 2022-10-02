iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262,236 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.03. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.22 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.