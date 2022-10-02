iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Lessened by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,614. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.61.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

