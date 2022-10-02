iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Down 8.6% in September

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,927. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

