iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48.

