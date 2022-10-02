iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF makes up about 1.3% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $250,000.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEV opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

