iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Bought by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.76. The company had a trading volume of 122,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,427. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

