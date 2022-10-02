iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Up 14.6% in September

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 70,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $64.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDEM. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 76,892 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period.

