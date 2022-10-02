iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Stake Lowered by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 1.16% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $16,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IYY stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $87.60 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.91.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

