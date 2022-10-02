iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Altium Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,172,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,352 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 9.2% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $127,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 384,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 147,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.14.

