Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ipsen from €117.00 ($119.39) to €102.00 ($104.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €98.00 ($100.00) to €102.00 ($104.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ipsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Ipsen stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $32.51.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

