IOI Token (IOI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.23 Million

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One IOI Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOI Token has a total market cap of $6.23 million and $656,851.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOI Token has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOI Token Profile

IOI Token was first traded on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 46,883,720 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOI Token’s official website is traderacemanager.com.

IOI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

