Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Investec Group Price Performance

ITCFY remained flat at $8.70 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267. Investec Group has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

