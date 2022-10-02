InvestDex (INVEST) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

InvestDex (INVEST) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, InvestDex has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. InvestDex has a total market capitalization of $122,704.70 and $51,798.00 worth of InvestDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDex coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003369 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069610 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10641761 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About InvestDex
InvestDex’s official Twitter account is @InvestDexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
InvestDex Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for InvestDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.