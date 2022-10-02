Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Purchased by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up 6.2% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 223.7% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSVM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.20. 102,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,446. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74.

