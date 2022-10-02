Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,685,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177,000 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned about 1.42% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $54,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 131,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. 10,823,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,121,305. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.